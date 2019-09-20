Night Shift Halloween tickets on sale now

Royal BC Museum’s adult-only costume event expected to sell out quickly

Do you love a good scare and getting together with hundreds of your ghoulish friends?

Then the Royal BC Museum has just the ticket – and they’re on sale as of 10 a.m. Friday morning, Sept. 20.

Night Shift: the Halloween version, is an adult-only licensed event happening Oct. 26 at the museum, where you can wander through selected galleries in costume, enjoy drinks and nibblies and marvel at the lengths some people go to get decked on for this special night.

The Clifford Carl Hall is the centre of the action, with live music, DJs and other performances, as well as photo opps, on tap.

READ ALSO: Remains of local mother orca and calf reunited in upcoming exhibit at Royal BC Museum

Tickets are available online through ticketrocket.co and in person at the museum box office at 675 Belleville St. While 1,000 tickets will be available online, and 100 more in person – watch for the special lineup – they’re sure to go fast as this event is one of the most popular of the year at the museum.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Stage set in Nevada as Earthlings arrive for Area 51 events

Just Posted

VicPD called to Beacon Hill Park after body found

Suspicious circumstances not ruled out in apparent sudden death

Emergency crews at Pandora and Blanshard in Victoria

Early reports of a cyclist struck

Second bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health confirms second rabies case, this time in Saanich

Youth die-in, occupation party to be held in downtown Victoria as part of Global Climate Strike

Friday events kick off a week of action

Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen

Mark Trueman restored the pole himself before it was stolen off of his property in Duncan

VIDEO: B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker loses temper in interrogation

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the province step in to upgrade the road to Bamfield?

The death of two University of Victoria students on a bus bound… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s famous cat Grandpa Mason has died

The story of the feral cat that started fostering kittens touched people around the world

Charges stayed against Alberta RCMP officer in alleged off-duty Whistler assault

Const. Vernon Hagen instead completed an alternative measures program

VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge destroyed by fire, crews on scene

B.C. man guilty of first-degree murder in Yukon killing

Edward James Penner, 22, was given the mandatory life sentence for the 2017 slaying of 25-year-old Adam Cormack

Woman stabbed at least five times in Nelson during random attack

Victim is in hospital, suspect is in police custody

‘I’d do it again,’ says B.C. man who swam naked, drunk in Toronto shark tank

David Weaver, of Nelson, was drunk when he went to Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12 2018

Most Read