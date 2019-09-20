Night Shift Halloween tickets on sale now

Do you love a good scare and getting together with hundreds of your ghoulish friends?

Then the Royal BC Museum has just the ticket – and they’re on sale as of 10 a.m. Friday morning, Sept. 20.

Night Shift: the Halloween version, is an adult-only licensed event happening Oct. 26 at the museum, where you can wander through selected galleries in costume, enjoy drinks and nibblies and marvel at the lengths some people go to get decked on for this special night.

The Clifford Carl Hall is the centre of the action, with live music, DJs and other performances, as well as photo opps, on tap.

Tickets are available online through ticketrocket.co and in person at the museum box office at 675 Belleville St. While 1,000 tickets will be available online, and 100 more in person – watch for the special lineup – they’re sure to go fast as this event is one of the most popular of the year at the museum.



