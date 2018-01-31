String band brings old-time music for today’s old soul to Oak Bay

The Lonesome Ace Stringband stop in Oak Bay Friday on their CD release tour, bringing their old-time, Appalachian folk songs and fiddle/banjo tunes to the Upstairs Lounge.

With Chris Coole on banjo, John Showman on fiddle and Max Heineman on bass, they bring a deep respect for the roots of the music. Coole is a cracker-jack banjo picker who has been on the old-time and roots music scene for 20 years. Showman is known as one of Canada’s finest fiddle players, a strong and versatile musician. Heineman’s powerful and unique voice carries the listener straight to the heart of the music, with a timeless quality entirely his own. His bass playing drives the rhythm and glides right along with the melody to give the trio it’s distinct sound.

This year the band releases its third album When the Sun Comes Up, which takes a step away from the traditional repertoire of the first two recordings and features the songwriting of all three members. Since they’re inception in 2008, The Lonesome Ace Stringband have developed the kind of instinctual rapport, that only comes from seasoned musicians logging many hundreds of playing hours together.

Lonesome Ace Stringband performs Feb.2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Upstairs Lounge at Oak Bay Recreation Centre, 1975 Bee St. Tickets are $20 in advance at Ivy’s Bookshop and Oak Bay Recreation or online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/lonesome-ace-stringband-tickets-34255243355. Tickets are $25 at the door. Get a taste of the band here.

