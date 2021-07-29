The Impulse Theatre will take to parks and natural areas in Greater Victoria for their Molecular Landscapes shows that start this week. (Photo courtesy of the Impulse Theatre)

Outdoor dance-theatre shows to inhabit Greater Victoria parks, natural areas

The Impulse Theatre’s Molecular Landscapes series runs from July 29 to Aug. 8

The Impulse Theatre will be bringing free and nature-highlighting performances to local parks, hills, forests and lagoons across the region starting this week.

The outdoor dance-theatre shows, called Molecular Landscapes, will be based on research visits and explorations the group did across the Lekwungen and WSANEC territories.

“The team, spurred by curiosities, have collaboratively crafted a long-form structured piece informed by research into local fauna and flora, our molecular ancestors, soft sculptures, local histories, the body in nature and much more,” an Impulse Theatre news release said.

The show will take place at eight different locations between July 29 and Aug. 8, including: Witty’s Lagoon, Beacon Hill Park, Saxe Point Park and Esquimalt Lagoon. Audiences can find the hour-long performances by going to the Impulse Theatre website (bit.ly/3zINYQR), where Google Maps pins will give the exact locations of each performance within the local parks and natural areas.

“Molecular Landscapes asks audiences to carry their bodies back to the ecosystems that created humans. Impulse Theatre has crafted a love story about the joy and magic of nature and a reminder of where we came from, and where we pour our attention,” the release said.

