Pay-by-donation day, social night on this week at Art Gallery

May is a busy month for exhibitions, activities at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

Looking for a great way to be introduced to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria?

On Tuesday (May 7), it’s the monthly admission by donation day at the gallery, which allows you to explore all the exhibition spaces for however much you can afford to give on the day.

Current exhibitions at the gallery include:

Unformable Things: Emily Carr and Some Canadian Modernists (Graham Gallery), featuring works by Carr alongside some of her notable Canadian peers

Throw, Slip, Spin: Studio Ceramics from the AGGV Collection

• Fiona Tan: Ascent, a multimedia installation featuring a montage film by Tan of various still photos of Mount Fuji

Landscapes of Edo: Ukiyo-e Prints from the AGGV Collection; showcasing key works by notable 19th-century Japanese artists such as Utagawa Hiroshige and Katsushika Hokusai

Quiet Nature: The Woodblock Prints of Walter J. Phillips; the exhibition considers the influence of Japanese printmakers on Phillips’ work and his important role in popularizing the Japanese woodcut tradition in Canada

Discover Landscapes of Edo: Ukiyo-e Prints from the AGGV Collection, on at the Art Gallery until May 27. Courtesy aggv.ca

If you’re looking to delve a bit deeper into the exhibitions, on weekend days from 2-3 p.m., you can interact with facilitators who present opportunities for inquiry – these memorable encounters with art are included with admission. Dates coming up are May 11-12 (Landscapes of Edo), May 18-19 (Throw, Slip, Spin) and May 25-26 (Quiet Nature).

This Thursday (May 9) you can enjoy art in a social environment with like-minded people during Encounter, a free 19-plus event developed by the AGGV’s education department. Its aim is to enhance learning and social opportunities for adults who love art and enjoy conversations in the context of an exhibition. This month it’s Throw, Slip, Spin, happening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mary Loria, a ceramics artist/instructor at the University of Victoria and the Arts Centre at Cedar Hill, will lead a collaborative exploration of clay on the evening. Space is limited and registration is required, at aggv.ca/encounter/.

ALSO READ: Major donation from artist’s estate gives a big boost to The Next Gallery

Other events happening in May is the monthly Family Sunday, an afternoon of hands-on artmaking for all (included with admission or membership). The May 19 event running from 2-4 p.m. is inspired by Throw, Slip, Spin and will see special guest, multidisciplinary artist Rachel Saunders, work with families in the medium of clay.

Offsite at the Union Club of British Columbia (805 Gordon St.), Art and Fashion Together on the Runway happens Sunday, May 26 from 2-5 p.m. This fun fundraiser supports the Gallery’s exhibitions and education programs for children and families. You’ll see fashions by Vancouver designer Marianne Greaves, footwear by Fluevog Shoes, jewellery by Figgie at Aurea, headpieces by millinery designer Maria Curcic and floral arrangements by Poppies Floral Art. Tickets are $95, available at the gallery or online at aggv.ca/art-and-fashion/

While the first Tuesday of each month is admission by donation day, the same scenario is in effect on May 18 to mark International Museum Day, and starting May 23 and running through the summer months, Thursday evenings from 5 to 9 p.m. are also entry by donation times. Also of note is the switching to summer hours of the gallery as of Victoria Day, May 20. While the gallery is open noon to 5 p.m. that day, regular opening hours will apply on non-holiday Mondays.

For more information and a calendar of events, visit aggv.ca or call 250-384-4171.


