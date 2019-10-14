Persons Day to be marked with literary readings in Sidney

Peninsula authors to read from their new books relating to women and courageous journeys, Oct. 18

Barbara Smith, left, and Erin Davis will read from their latest books on Persons Day Oct. 18 during the next instalment of the Sidney Literary Festival’s Fall 2019 Reading Series at the Shoal Centre. Photos contributed.

To mark the 90th anniversary of Persons Day in Canada on Oct. 18, the Sidney Literary Festival is hosting Peninsula authors Barbara Smith and Erin Davis for the next event on the Fall 2019 Reading Series.

Persons Day recognizes the historic court decision in 1929 that led to women being included under the legal definition of “person” in Canada.

Smith’s 37th and newest book, The Famous Five: Canada’s Crusaders for Women’s Rights, offers a concisehistory of the women who fought for this change: Emily Murphy, Nellie McClung, Irene Parlby, Louise McKinney and Henrietta Muir Edwards.

In 2019’s Mourning Has Broken: Love, Loss and Reclaiming Joy, author and former radio host Davis recounts her difficult journey through grief following the unexpected death of her daughter in 2015. The book is on the Globe & Mail’s current non-fiction bestsellers list.

An Evening with Barbara Smith and Erin Davis happens Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Shoal Centre, 10030 Resthaven Dr. in Sidney. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at sidneyliteraryfestival.ca or at Tanner’s Books on Beacon Avenue.

All proceeds from tickets sales for the Fall 2019 Reading Series go toward the staging of the 2021 festival.



