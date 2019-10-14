Barbara Smith, left, and Erin Davis will read from their latest books on Persons Day Oct. 18 during the next instalment of the Sidney Literary Festival’s Fall 2019 Reading Series at the Shoal Centre. Photos contributed.

Persons Day to be marked with literary readings in Sidney

Peninsula authors to read from their new books relating to women and courageous journeys, Oct. 18

To mark the 90th anniversary of Persons Day in Canada on Oct. 18, the Sidney Literary Festival is hosting Peninsula authors Barbara Smith and Erin Davis for the next event on the Fall 2019 Reading Series.

Persons Day recognizes the historic court decision in 1929 that led to women being included under the legal definition of “person” in Canada.

Smith’s 37th and newest book, The Famous Five: Canada’s Crusaders for Women’s Rights, offers a concisehistory of the women who fought for this change: Emily Murphy, Nellie McClung, Irene Parlby, Louise McKinney and Henrietta Muir Edwards.

In 2019’s Mourning Has Broken: Love, Loss and Reclaiming Joy, author and former radio host Davis recounts her difficult journey through grief following the unexpected death of her daughter in 2015. The book is on the Globe & Mail’s current non-fiction bestsellers list.

RELATED STORY: Edugyan leads stellar group at 2019 Sidney LitFest

An Evening with Barbara Smith and Erin Davis happens Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Shoal Centre, 10030 Resthaven Dr. in Sidney. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at sidneyliteraryfestival.ca or at Tanner’s Books on Beacon Avenue.

All proceeds from tickets sales for the Fall 2019 Reading Series go toward the staging of the 2021 festival.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Antimatter 2019: The best in experimental media art comes to Victoria

Just Posted

Free firework safety courses coming to the West Shore right before Halloween

No permit? You could be fined anywhere between $100 and $10,000

Persons Day to be marked with literary readings in Sidney

Peninsula authors to read from their new books relating to women and courageous journeys, Oct. 18

Antimatter 2019: The best in experimental media art comes to Victoria

22nd annual festival of film, performance art and more biggest ever – 120 artists, 30 countries

Sea Cadets host a garage sale for Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground

Proceeds from a garage sale going to the Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground.

Nurse comes home to ‘dream job’ at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Jane Fox is the first Aboriginal liaison nurse at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital

VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Dog killed in alleged hit and run, Goodlife Marathon takes over city and more

‘Save the kids!’ Dorian survivor tells the harrowing story of his Canadian wife’s death

Family held a funeral and placed Alishia Liolli’s remains in a niche at a cemetery in Windsor, Ont.

Okanagan woman, 91, votes at advance polls despite broken hip, shoulder and wrist

Angela Maynard has voted in almost every election during her lifetime

Heiltsuk Nation open first Big House in 120 years in northern B.C.

Opening means the community now has an appropriate space for spiritual and ceremonial events

Singh says NDP would form coalition with the Liberals to stop Tories

Singh was in a Liberal-held riding Sunday afternoon in Surrey where he was pressed about his post-election intentions

‘My heart goes out to the mother’: B.C. dad reacts to stabbing death of Ontario boy

Carson Crimeni, who was also 14, was bullied relentlessly, his dad says

The one with the ‘Friends’ photoshoot: Kelowna group recreates TV show intro

A friend’s departure prompted them to create something that really says, “I’ll be there for you”

Canadian Snowbirds plane crashes before air show in Atlanta

Pilot lands safely after ejecting from jet

Share crash data, private insurers tell David Eby, ICBC

B.C. monopoly makes drivers retrieve their own records

Most Read