PHOTOS: Oak Bay pairs opera and ice cream with sculpture launch

The Oak Bay Arts Alive 2022 includes six new works on loan. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Oak Bay’s parks, recreation and culture staff called on a Pacific Opera Victoria popup and an ice cream truck to officially launch the 2022 Arts Alive sculpture walk Thursday (Aug. 11).

Copper Finch by Erick James stands adjacent to McNeill Bay; Vordr by Frances Semple is in Haynes Park; Natural Connections by Andrea Fritz is at Cadboro Bay Road at Estevan Avenue; Metamorphosis by Peter Vogelaar stands on Oak Bay Avenue near Hampshire; Pushed to the Edge by Ken Meyer is at Hampshire and Oak Bay Avenue and To Stand as One is up among the trees of the Oak Bay Public Reading Garden off Hampshire.

The sculpture walk started in 2014 to bring more art into the community in a way that would always be changing, Mayor Kevin Murdoch explained during the launch. Each year artists apply to loan a work to the district. So far more than 50 artists have shown their works.

Murdoch particularly thanked those who loaned their sculptures during the COVID-19 pandemic, whose works lingered longer than average. Oak Bay now boasts 13 permanent sculptures, one mural and a series of painted pianos that go out each summer for the public to play.

This year, six artists loaned six sculptures to add to those previously purchased by the district, or bought by art patrons and donated for the community to enjoy.

The district plans to have maps available for self-guided tours by summers’ end. Following tradition, viewers can also vote online for their favourite sculpture – named Peoples’ Choice at season’s end. Full project details including a downloadable map featuring the locations of the artworks, sponsors and voting information will be available online at oakbay.ca/parks-recreation/arts-culture/artsalive.

Pacific Opera Victoria singer Allison Ward performs alongside Pushed to the Edge by Ken Meyer is at Hampshire and Oak Bay Avenue during the Arts Alive launch event. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Pushed to the Edge by Ken Meyer stands at Hampshire and Oak Bay Avenue. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Oak Bay’s parks, recreation and culture staff launch Arts Alive 2022 with a Pacific Opera Victoria popup and an ice cream truck Thursday (Aug. 11). (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Alex Chen of Pacific Opera Victoria performs alongside To Stand as One, secured among the trees of the Oak Bay Public Reading Garden off Hampshire. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)