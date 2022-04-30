Saanich arts, culture and heritage awards open for nominations

Public invited to submit a nominees for the creative awards up until May 25

Arts, culture and heritage enrich and enhance the Saanich community and the opportunity to win creative awards are up for grabs.

The public is invited to submit a nomination for the 2022 arts, culture and heritage (ACH) awards. The awards celebrate contributions to arts, culture and heritage that positively impact the municipality.

The award categories are for the unsung hero (individual); cultural steward (organization or group); the art of business (individual or business); youth under 24 (individual or group); and lifetime achievement (individual).

Nominators must submit their nominee contact information and a brief statement.

Creative works must have had an impact on the Saanich arts, culture or heritage scene. Public nominations will be reviewed by the committee and a maximum three awards will be selected in each category.

Recipients receive a certificate of recognition and will be announced in September at the awards event.

To nominate visit saanich.ca/ACHawards. The submission deadline is 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25.

