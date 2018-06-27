Saanich singer-songwriter returns to David Foster Theatre

Jesse Thomas Brown to play 10th anniversary show on June 28

Saanich singer-songwriter Jesse Thomas Brown is returning to the stage on June 28 for his first major show since 2017.

The piano player is in the midst of recording his fifth album. It continues his love affair with the 1960s music that came out of the Brill Building (Carole King, Paul Simon, Burt Bacharach, Neil Sedaka, Neil Diamond), a style he uses on the 2017 album We Were Only Kids.

The June 28 show, at the David Foster Theatre in the Oak Bay Beach Hotel also celebrates the 10th anniversary of his first album, Tanglewood, which he worked on for years and released in 2008. Between Tanglewood and We Were Only Kids, Brown also released Idiot’s Tale and The Passenger Waits.

“I figured the 10th anniversary of my first album was a good enough excuse to celebrate and play for my audience,” Brown said. “Last year’s show was great, the venue at David Foster Theatre is perfect, the night was perfect, and honestly I’m surprised there aren’t more shows there.”

The night will be an intimate one with Brown and his piano.

He’ll be spotlighting Tanglewood and performing some of his more requested songs, as well as some old rock ‘n’ roll favorites, he said.

Tickes are $20, open seating, available at Tom Lee Music, Lyle’s Place or online at jessethomasbrown.com.

Oak Bay Beach Hotel provides free underground parkingfor the show. Show time is 7:30 p.m.

reporter@saanichnews.com

