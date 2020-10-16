St. Luke’s Players host an online show this fall. (Google Maps)

Saanich thespians host online premier of Firehoses & Family

St. Luke’s Players use Zoom to bring comedy to its audience

The St. Luke’s Players are preparing a pandemic reading for its audience.

The Saanich-based drama group presents Firehoses & Family written and directed by Mitch and Jo Barnes in its online premier. There is one performance only for the comedy, set for Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. using the Zoom online tool.

The premise follows the Stanton family, who happen to have a wedding going on. The parents haven’t met the bride, and the youngest son decides to reveal a secret. With an anxious mom and distracted dad, the show promises laughs and tears.

Tickets for the Zoom show of Firehoses & Family are $5 and available online at eventbrite.ca. Learn more about the group at www.stlukesplayers.org.

Entertainment

