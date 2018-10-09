Saanich’s St. Luke’s Players opens 70th season with spine-chilling Night Watch

A local theatre group celebrates a big birthday by raising a deep mystery.

St Luke’s Players opens its 70th anniversary season by posing a spine-chilling question in its play Night Watch: is Elaine Wheeler really seeing dead people in the window across the way?

Nobody believes her, including her husband, a psychiatrist and her best friend. Add an inquisitive house guest, a rather strange neighbour and a nosy German maid and the mystery deepens towards a riveting and chilling climax.

The play — written by Lucille Fletcher and directed by Janine Longy and Neville Owen — opens the company’s 70th season.

Drawing on a crew of talent designers and set constructors, the company has consistently rendered its stage at St. Luke’s Hall magical. The company also takes pride in providing audiences a comfortable environment, with seat cushions and tea and coffee served in china cups for $1 with refills.

Tickets for the first of four plays staged by dedicated actors and crews are $16 and available online at eventbrite.ca or in person at the Papery at 669 Fort Street.

Various dates are available. Evening performances starting at 7:30 are scheduled for Oct. 10 through Oct. 13 with a second batch of evening performances scheduled for Oct. 17 through Oct. 20.

Matinees are scheduled for Oct. 13, 14, 20 and 21 with the curtains rising at 2 p.m.

For more info, see www.stlukesplayers.org.



