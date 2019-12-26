The Modern Wedding Show is the largest show of its kind on Vancouver Island. This year’s event is on Jan. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Victoria Conference Centre’s Crystal Garden in Victoria. (Facebook/Modern Wedding Show)

Start planning your dream wedding at the 2020 Modern Wedding Show

Yearly wedding and events show is the largest on Vancouver Island

On the tail end of one of the most romantic seasons of the year comes Vancouver Island’s largest wedding and event showcase, Modern Wedding.

This “must-attend” Victoria show comes with a “fresh approach each year,” attracting brides, grooms, wedding planners and industry members of all kinds to Victoria’s Crystal Gardens for dreamy and Instagram-worthy displays, tasting booths and a number of swag bags and giveaways. One lucky attendee left the 2019 show with a $15,000 wedding give-away and another with a $9,000 honeymoon vacation.

RELATED: Modern Wedding Show inspires in Victoria

If your partner proposed over the holidays, the Modern Wedding show is the perfect place to get inspired for your upcoming nuptials, even if the big day is still months – or even years – away.

Described as “the absolute opposite of ordinary,” Modern Wedding has an endlessly inspiring array of tastes, sounds, sights and of course – wedding dresses and suits – to plan your dream day. According to Modern Wedding organizers, attendees “should expect nothing less than chic, elegant, sophisticated inspiration.”

The Modern Wedding & Events’ Showcase is on Sunday, Jan. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Victoria Conference Centre’s Crystal Garden (713 Douglas Street). Tickets are $15 and are available online at modernwedding.ca.

RELATED: Did you get engaged this Christmas? 10 reasons the Modern Wedding show should top your to-do list

Most Read