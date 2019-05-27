Take a bite out of Victoria during YYJ Eats

Chamber of Commerce hosting fourth annual celebration of locally made food and drink

The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce presents some of the best of the region’s culinary businesses June 4 during YYJ Eats.

Food and drink for the Chamber’s fourth annual gourmet event is provided entirely by Victoria-area businesses. And matching this devotion to local food and drink, the festival is taking place at National Heritage Site St. Ann’s Academy.

Festival attendees can taste gourmet food from all over the city – which doesn’t exclude cuisine from all over the world. Whether you want to stay on the Island with Songhees Steam and Seafood, or take your palette to India with Varsha, this festival might just hit all your taste buds.

READ ALSO: Rifflandia Festival cancelled for 2019

If in need of something to wash that food down, YYJ Eats has you covered, with plenty of beverages for all those of drinking age. The festival features numerous local craft breweries like Category 12 or Hoyne Brewery, refined wines and spirits from the likes of De Vine Vineyards, or even specialty cocktails from some of the more than two dozen vendors in attendance.

Better save some room for dessert, too.

Tickets for this 19+ event are $55 for Chamber members or non-members and include 10 tasting tickets. Pre-registration is required, as no tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, check out the festival online at web.victoriachamber.ca.


