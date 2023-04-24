The spring boat show, hosted by the British Columbia Yacht Brokers Association, will feature 200 boats this May. (Courtesy of BC Boat Show)

The BC Boat Show returns to Sidney with yachts and more

The spring boat show will be located at Port Sidney Marina in May

The BC Boat Show comes to Port Sidney Marina for the spring boat show, offering boat lovers and buyers alike a chance to browse the latest vessels.

Hosted by the British Columbia Yacht Brokers Association, the show will feature nearly 200 boats and yachts, as well as other boat-related displays.

The event runs from May 4 to May 7 and will have a shuttle bus from the BC Ferries terminal to the Marina.

There will also be a number of activities available, including a tour of the oldest working ship in British Columbia, the Providence Tall ship, built in 1903.

Learn more about the boat show, including hours and ticket prices at bcyba.com.

 

