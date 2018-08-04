THEATRE SKAM: Young cast brings Concord Floral to life in vacant downtown retail space

Theatre Skam’s current production of Concord Floral takes over a former office supply store in downtown Victoria to tell a tale of youth trying escape a dark secret. Photo courtesy Theatre Skam

A vacant retail space at 747 Fort St. in Victoria provides the perfect eerie stage for Theatre Skam’s current youth-oriented production, Concord Floral.

The former Staples store, with its nooks and crannies and two floors of space, mimics well the conceptualized million-square-foot abandoned greenhouse that has become a hangout for neighbourhood kids.

Jordan Tannahill’s story, a reimagining of Giovanni Boccaccio’s medieval allegory The Decameron and brought to life by two rotating casts of 10 young local actors, tells the tale of a group of teens who are part of this rather dystopian scene. The overarching plot is that something has happened at Concord Floral that no one wants to talk about, and these 10 youth are somehow part of it and are looking to escape the plague they have brought upon themselves.

Directed by Kathleen Greenfield, the play runs Tuesdays to Sundays through Aug. 26, with show times 7 p.m. nightly, and additional late-night performances at 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For tickets, $25 regular and $15 for youth and seniors, visit skam.ca/concord-floral.

