Hollywood stars wore black to the Golden Globes in support of women who have been sexually harassed and abused. (Shailene Woodley/Twitter)

#TimesUp: Stars don all black on the Golden Globes red carpet

Hollywood came out in full force for the Golden Globes

Hollywood’s best and brightest took to the Golden Globes red carpet clad in all black on Sunday night.

The somber dress was in support of #TimesUp, a movement launched by Hollywood actresses following the #MeToo stories of sexual abuse and harassment that have haunter Hollywood since the New York Times broke a story on Harvey Weinstein’s alleged misdeeds.

According to the movement’s website, TimesUp is “a unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere. From movie sets to farm fields to boardrooms alike, we envision nationwide leadership that reflects the world in which we live.”

READ: Black Press talks to women about their tales of sexual assault and harassment

Click here for a list of Golden Globes winners.

Previous story
#Grateful4Saanich on display at Cedar Hill art gallery

Just Posted

Sizzling success for first Kiwanis Sunday breakfast of the season

Record-breaking turnout treated to expansive view of King Tide crashing on the shore

Public funeral for Chloe and Aubrey Berry to be held Jan.12

The service will begin at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria

Victoria tenants seek renter protection, compensation after ongoing construction at James Bay apartments

Residents say they’re exhausted by noise after ongoing renovations

Victoria man sentenced to seven years in stabbing of 20-year-old Quebec man

Justin Carte, 28, pled guilty in the Nov. 2016 death of Raphaël Bussières

Victoria nurse suspended by professional body in privacy breach

Island Health fires RN for accessing records of patients not in her care

Cookie creations raise more than $50,000 for Habitat for Humanity Victoria

Boa Constructors take people’s choice in Gingerbread Showcase

Flu outbreak at care facilities on Vancouver Island

Island Health asks those who are ill to not visit hospitals, residential care or assisted living facilities

#TimesUp: Stars don all black on the Golden Globes red carpet

Hollywood came out in full force for the Golden Globes

Two Spanish skiers rescued after four days lost in B.C. backcountry

Ski resort notified RCMP after guests failed to check out

Golden Globes set to be a more political affair

Eight Hollywood actresses invite activists to attend annual awards gala in light of #MeToo

B.C. teen creating app, summer camp to revive First Nations language

Tessa Erickson says camps will provide pre-teens and teens with an immersive language experience

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Victor Mete uncertain of future after winning world junior gold

Mete is eligible to return to Montreal since he was on loan, or can be sent to the London Knights

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

Most Read

  • #TimesUp: Stars don all black on the Golden Globes red carpet

    Hollywood came out in full force for the Golden Globes