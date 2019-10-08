Valdy is coming to Sooke for one night only, Oct. 19. (file photo)

Valdy to bring folk music magic to Sooke

Guitarist Adam Dobres will join Valdy for Sooke performance

Canadian folk and country music legend Valdy will perform in Sooke this month as part of his Canadian tour.

Valdy started touring in September in Fredericton, N.B. and is performing at multiple locations across the country.

“I aim for 200 [shows], but don’t always make it. I do what I can,” Valdy said.

Asked why after more than 50 years of performing he still embraces a performance schedule that would be daunting to most performers, Valdy joked it was about keeping the “banksters” at bay.

“They don’t pay me a lot for these gigs, but it keeps the wolf at the door and not in my living room, sitting on the couch,” he said, laughing.

On a more serious note, Valdy said his performance schedule is the result of loving what he does.

“I love meeting the people, right across the country, and honestly, I learn something new every time I perform.”

RELATED: Valdy rocks Oak Bay

Though Valdy is now a resident of Salt Spring Island, in the past he lived in Shirley for three years and travelled the road into Victoria on a daily basis.

“Sooke has a special place in my memories,” he said. “Sooke is a very special place with families going back for generations. It’s a much deeper place than one might think just driving through.”

Valdy is the winner of two Juno Awards for Folk Singer of the Year and Folk Entertainer of the Year. He is perhaps best known for Rock and Roll Song, his first mainstream single released in 1972.

Other classic tunes by Valdy include Yes I Can and Simple Life although in recent years he has written and performed a collection of songs that deal with West Coast life.

His concert in Sooke will feature special guest – guitarist Adam Dobres.

Valdy will perform at the Edward Milne Community School theatre on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and available at Shoppers Drug Mart in Sooke.


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
