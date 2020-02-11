Valentine’s Day gala doubles as a fundraiser for four Greater Victoria charities

One Voice Institute of Elemental Ethics and Education hosts fun and romantic event

The Cascadia Quartet sets the mood at the Red Carpet Gala and fundraiser on Valentine’s Day at the Da Vinci Centre. (Photo contributed)

Looking for a new way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, at an event designed to help out four local charities that feel the pinch at this time of year?

The Victoria-based One Voice Institute of Elemental Ethics and Education is hosting a Red Carpet Gala on Feb. 14 at the Da Vinci Centre, with live music, games, gourmet appetizers and decadent desserts, classic cocktails and signature Valentine’s Day drinks.

The event is raising funds for The Mustard Seed, Victoria Cool Aid Society, Sooke Crisis Center and Sooke Food Bank, and aims to provide them with a boost at a time of year when donations are traditionally lower.

The One Voice website describes the gala as “a one-of-a-kind event designed to provide attendees and partners with a whole new way of celebrating this holiday traditionally focused on couples, roses and chocolate.”

Attendees receive a red-carpet experience and VIP treatment upon their arrival. As the appetizers and drinks are being enjoyed, and silent auction items from gift baskets to jewelry to paintings and are being perused, the elegant jazz sounds of the Cascadia Quartet will fill the room.

Later there’s dancing to local band WE3 and other fun activities will be happening throughout the evening, with trivia contests, mind-bending games, dance and talent contests and more.

The gala gets underway at 8 p.m. Tickets are $65 each or $110 for two, with discounts available for Wish List donations or volunteering. Visit onevoiceinstitute.com or call 250-884-0500 for more information.



