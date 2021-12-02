Victoria Children’s Choir hosting pair of concerts in December

Travelogue: Come Travel with Me will be performed Dec. 4 and 7, at the Alix Goolden Performance Hall

The Victoria Children’s Choir is hosting two performances of this year’s winter concert Travelogue: Come Travel with Me.

On Dec. 4 and Dec. 7, the Alix Goolden Performance Hall will be filled with songs from around the world, from African Noel arranged by Victor Johnsson, to Canadian Royal Hudson by Dave Baker, Russian traditional Otce Nas and traditional Spanish carol Esta Noche, arranged by Willi Zwozdesky.

Both concerts will feature performances by the VCC’s Prelude, Recital and Concert Choirs, as well as the brand-new Boy’s Ensemble and Youth Ensemble.

The Dec. 4 performance starts at 3 p.m. with tickets available online, while the Dec. 7 show starts at 7 p.m., with tickets also available online.

