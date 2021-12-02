The Victoria Children’s Choir is getting set to host a pair of concerts this December at the Alix Goolden Performance Hall. (Photo Courtesy of Victoria Children’s Choir/Facebook)

The Victoria Children’s Choir is getting set to host a pair of concerts this December at the Alix Goolden Performance Hall. (Photo Courtesy of Victoria Children’s Choir/Facebook)

Victoria Children’s Choir hosting pair of concerts in December

Travelogue: Come Travel with Me will be performed Dec. 4 and 7, at the Alix Goolden Performance Hall

The Victoria Children’s Choir is hosting two performances of this year’s winter concert Travelogue: Come Travel with Me.

On Dec. 4 and Dec. 7, the Alix Goolden Performance Hall will be filled with songs from around the world, from African Noel arranged by Victor Johnsson, to Canadian Royal Hudson by Dave Baker, Russian traditional Otce Nas and traditional Spanish carol Esta Noche, arranged by Willi Zwozdesky.

Both concerts will feature performances by the VCC’s Prelude, Recital and Concert Choirs, as well as the brand-new Boy’s Ensemble and Youth Ensemble.

The Dec. 4 performance starts at 3 p.m. with tickets available online, while the Dec. 7 show starts at 7 p.m., with tickets also available online.

READ MORE: ZZ Top to rock Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre April 22

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ConcertsVictoria

Previous story
Avril Lavigne announces final tour stop in Victoria

Just Posted

David Westgeest was last seen in Victoria on Dec. 1. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: David Westgeest last seen in Victoria on Dec. 1

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Earl Lacharity after the high-risk 78-year-old was reported missing on Nov. 30. (Black Press Media file photo)
MISSING: Earl Lacharity last seen in Vic West

Canadian figure skating star Elladj Balde was the first on the holiday skating rink at Uptown on Dec. 1. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Reynolds)
Figure skating Tik Tok star wows at Saanich’s Uptown during holiday kick-off

The Victoria Children’s Choir is getting set to host a pair of concerts this December at the Alix Goolden Performance Hall. (Photo Courtesy of Victoria Children’s Choir/Facebook)
Victoria Children’s Choir hosting pair of concerts in December