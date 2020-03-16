Victoria musician takes to the web to replace cancelled Oak Bay concert

Fans will be able to hear a live CD launch performance on Facebook the evening of March 21

Victoria-based singer-songwriter Stephen Fearing has replaced his cancelled Oak Bay concert with a live-stream solo show from the Duncan Showroom this Wednesday night (March 18). Photo by Jen Squires

With the live performance scene in Victoria and around the country and world in limbo due to the COVID-19 outbreak and bans on gatherings of a certain size, at least one local musician is taking matters into his own hands.

Juno-winning singer/songwriter Stephen Fearing had a CD launch concert for his new album, The Unconquerable Past, planned for this Saturday at the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre at Oak Bay High. With that cancelled in keeping with provincial health recommendations for preventing the spread of the coronavirus, he’s performing a free live stream concert this Wednesday (March 18) at 7 p.m.

“Most musicians make their living from live work and since social distancing is something I take seriously, I have had to cancel my album release concert,” he said via email. “However the technology is in place to allow me to stream myself live onto your computer, which is what I will be doing from the (empty) Duncan Showroom via my Facebook page. Tune in for an hour of live music and chat, with Terry David Mulligan hosting.”

The Duncan Showroom is well set up do host streams and is supplying Fearing with the venue and a sound tech for free. The live stream is free and an online Pay Pal “tip jar” will be set up, with proceeds going to Fearing and the Showroom.

Click here to receive a reminder about tuning in on Facebook to see and hear Fearing play songs from his new album The Unconquerable Past, and other material.

While performing the CD launch concert with fellow area musicians Shari Ulrich, David Vest and Richard Moody is not going ahead, the Facebook Live show will see veteran DJ and VJ Mulligan and noted musical storyteller Fearing will chat about the new album in between songs.

This is the first in a series of live streams Fearing and company are planning for the coming weeks. The plan is to create opportunities for other musicians and businesses that support live music, in a format that entertains and offers the music-loving community another entertainment option.

Visit facebook.com/Stephenfearingofficial/ for more details.



