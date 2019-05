Squirrels are cute little animals and children like to watch them. Parents put peanuts out to attract and feed them.

Squirrels tend to bury their supplies in neighbouring gardens and that again attracts rats. Both species harbour and spread diseases.

Please, stop feeding squirrels. It’s not as innocent as it looks.

Karin Hertel

Saanich