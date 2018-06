Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell has surprised council with a motion suggesting the former Emily Carr library site be used for housing in response to the tent city at Regina Park. Travis Paterson/News Staff

I think that moving the tent city into the old Emily Library is an excellent idea. How about housing for the poor into the empty Sears (at Hillside)?

Any empty building that already has the infrastructure sounds good to me.

As citizens of this beautiful city we cannot allow what happened on the grounds of the court house to happen again. The $3 million-plus cost could have housed how many people in affordable housing?

Nicole Gauvin

Victoria