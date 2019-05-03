Bold blooms for spring fashion

Bright colours in the greenhouse

  • May. 3, 2019 7:00 a.m.
  • Life

Hot colours for the new season. Acid yellow, atomic tangerine and neon blue: spring fashion blooms with bolder buds!

Artwork Med pink orange dress by Part Two ($179) from MODEN; orange and navy hat by Parkhurst ($70) from Barbara’s Boutique; gold rhinestone earrings ($18) from House of Lily Koi.

Blue Kid long leather blazer by Escada ($998) and floral dress by Guess ($58) from House of Lily Koi; bush drop flower earrings ($55) from Lilaberry.

Black and yellow tube necklace by Luukaa ($94) from Barbara’s Boutique; acid-yellow, pleated skirt by Elk ($155) and grey and yellow “Acid Blouse” by Elk ($145) from MODEN; yellow Miz Mooz Shoe ($160) and Aaryn Toms Sunglasses ($195) from WaterLily; silver Tiffany & Co. bracelet ($998) and vegan grey bow purse ($58) from House of Lily Koi.

Styling: Shai Thompson

Photos: Lia Crowe

Makeup + Hair: Jen Clark

Model: Liana Beliveau

Photographed on location at Russell Nursery

From PEARL magazine

Previous story
VIDEO: Do you have what it takes to be Miss BC?

Just Posted

Canadian accent ranked 13th sexiest in the world

Kiwis top the list of sweet talkers

The sun streak expected to continue through weekend

High of 16 C for Friday

Beacon Hill Children’s Farm remembers its stolen baby goat

Archer was stolen in 2003, but many still remember him

Saanich Cycling Festival rides into town Sunday

Event celebrates all things cycling with the Kid Run as a major highlight

VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Oak Bay

Oak Bay police and fire crews respond to escalating tension during event

VIDEO: Saanich hotel robbery caught on camera

Masked suspects restrained lone hotel employee

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

Women’s players hope NHL steps in to create new league

The NBA did it with the WNBA and soccer leagues in Europe and the U.S. have done it

Conservatives seek criminal investigation of Trudeau’s trips to Aga Khan’s island

Trudeau’s family visited the private retreat of the Aga Khan, a billionaire philanthropist, on three occasions

B.C. mayor quits Facebook, says it reduces discussions to ‘schoolyard slurs and bullying’

Bob Simpson wrote about his decision on the city’s website

B.C. Green leader battles sound-bite storm over going zero-emission

Andrew Weaver says gasoline gouging is moving people to electric

Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation

The house fire broke out in the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, north of Thunder Bay

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

Most Read