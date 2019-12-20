Fashion Fridays: New Year’s Eve outfits under $200

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday, celebrity stylist Kim XO is helping you ring in the New Year looking trendy – without breaking the bank.

From glitter to plaid, Kim Appelt has you covered for cocktail hour or a glam night out.

Watch the video below to get a behind the scenes look into how Kim would dress one of her friends for New Year’s Eve.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into runway chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed it:

Fashion Fridays: 5 ways to look festive – fast

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stephanie Greaves takes centre stage
Next story
Fondue is back

Just Posted

It’s been one year since the ‘most destructive’ wind storm hit B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada meteorologist predicts more storms like it in future

Nearly $35 million rolls into new View Royal handyDART facility

Cash comes from the federal, provincial governments and Victoria Transit Commission

Victoria drug dealer granted ‘unusual appeal’: Judge deems fentanyl found was for personal use

Appeal reduces Dezmond White’s sentence from two years to just 90 days

Victoria businesses raise more than $15,000 on sustainable ‘Black Friday alternative’

Businesses embrace ‘Blue Friday’ to raise money for Surfrider Foundation

Victoria resident spent more than a year’s rent on SkipTheDishes this year

More than 17,000 orders of butter chicken delivered to Victoria in 2019

VIDEO: Oak Bay father who killed daughters eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Will you be travelling over the holidays?

Stockings hung by the fireplace, the smell of turkey wafting through the… Continue reading

All three major highways from Lower Mainland to Interior shut down due to snow storm

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

Mount Washington Alpine Resort open for the season

Opening day lift ticket special all day Friday

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Jasper National Park

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP respond to 6 crashes in just 18 hours

One involved a school bus

Most Read