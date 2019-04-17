Lia Crowe’s Inspired Style with Jessica O’Brien Cameron

Investment advisor balances career and a young family

  • Apr. 17, 2019 9:40 a.m.
  • Life

– Story and photography by Lia Crowe

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Jessica invited me into her beautiful, bright and airy Saanich Peninsula home to chat about her unique style and how it plays into her life as a woman balancing career and a young family.

Jessica says fashion and style have always provided her with a creative outlet — from putting together outfits as a young girl to having a style blog as a young woman. Now Jessica is thankful to have a career where she can dress up.

“I’m lucky that I work somewhere where I get to dress nicely — so it is still kind of my creative outlet.”

I ask Jessica, now 34, what is the best life lesson she has learned since age 30.

“It would be the art of listening — and that will always be a work in progress. I really like the people part of my job, hearing people’s stories, sitting down with clients, getting to know them and hearing what their goals are. Listening and patience are a huge part of my success in business and in all my relationships.”

As she is the mother of two young children, I wonder how her style has changed in this phase of her life.

“I’m now definitely an accessories person; maybe I’ve graduated to that by having small children. I think that when you don’t have a lot of time to get ready in the morning, if you put on a cool pair of glasses, a nice coat and a good pair of shoes, you will look put together.”

Fashion & Beauty

Uniform: “For weekdays it’s black dress pants, a white blouse and a classic blazer. On weekends it’s jeans and a sweater.” Jeans I LOVE: 10” High Rise Button Front Jeans by Madewell.

All-time favourite piece: Wool coat by Mackage.

Currently coveting: Cream sculpted “Crombie” coat by Amanda Wakeley.

Favourite pair of shoes: “It’s a classic nude block heel pump, the “Yaro” ankle strap sandal by Sam Edelman.”

Favourite day-bag:Fawn Design Pink Diaper bag, ‘the original.’ I especially like it because it’s great for travel.”

Favourite work tool: “My men’s Metropolitan Slim Brief. I use it every day!”

Favourite jewelry piece or designer: “Literally ANYTHING Sarah O. Jewelry.”

Fashion obsession: “Glasses. I have finally embraced the fact that I need glasses.”

Moisturizer:Glow Jar. She is local with all-natural products.”

Scent: “Vanilla anything.”

Must have hair product:Living Proof Dry shampoo! I don’t know how I lived before dry shampoo came into my life.”

Beauty secret:IT cosmetics CC cream! But now it’s no longer a secret…it better not sell out at Sephora!”

Style / Inspiration / Life

Style icon: “Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. I love the Royals’ fashion.”

Favourite artist: Rembrandt.

Favourite musician: Frank Sinatra.

Era of time that inspires your style: “I truly can’t pinpoint a time. History definitely inspires my style.”

Film or TV show that inspires your style or that you just love the style of: “Downton Abbey, Boardwalk Empire, Mad Men… the list goes on!”

Favourite local restaurant: The Farmer’s Daughter in Sidney.

Favourite cocktail/wine: “I love a good Cab Sav.”

Album on current rotation: “Moana soundtrack … my kids have taken control! But I love Frank Sinatra, Van Morrison, the Tragically Hip & U2. Music is a big part of my childhood memories.”

Favourite Flower: Light pink ranunculus.

Favourite city to visit: London or Paris.

Favourite hotel: “I love anything with some history. Our local Empress is pretty incredible.”

Favourite app: “My podcast app. I listen to a lot of audio books in the car: history and true crime podcasts!”

Reading material

What do you read online for style: “My sister’s Instagram gives me so much joy. Her feed is so beautiful and inspiring @house_of_douglas.”

Fave print magazine: “Boulevard…obviously!”

Fave style blog:Cella Jane Blog. I love her muted, classic style. Comfort with class!”

Book currently reading: “I am always reading professionally but when I find the time, I love crime novels. Currently reading The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware. I know I am behind the times…”

Favourite book of all time:The Richest Man in Babylon by George Samuel Clason. It was the first novel I read. (My father used bribery, of course.) I learned some great financial lessons early on.”

Previous story
Blaise McDonald’s winding path to MAC Renovations

Just Posted

Fisheries Department announces chinook fishing restrictions in B.C.

Uurgent protection measures include the closure of a commercial fishery involving seven endangered stock

Victoria wheelchair athlete nabs bronze in her final junior national championship

Final score was 69-70 in a tight game over the weekend

Rickter Scale: The view through a smoky mirror

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

WATCH: Artists tour pleases weekend visitors

Hills to Shore Artists Tour upcoming in May

Busy day for travellers on BC Ferries

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route sees first two sailings sell out

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Man dead after shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood

Police said it appears to have been a targeted incident

B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Premier John Horgan looks to cool dispute that’s heading back to court

Skip The Dishes warns B.C. delivery drivers about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

$1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

France has set a one-year deadline to get the work done

Prince George on verge of first BC Hockey League title

Spruce Kings defeat Vernon Vipers 4-3 n OT; lead Fred Page Cup championship 3-0

Most Read