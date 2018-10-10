Free movie screenings at UVic film industry event

Collection of short films at Cinecenta during Reel Careers in Film and Media

Ellery Rose Lamm’s animated short The Bear Story was the winner of Best Overall Film at the Shoreline Film Festival in 2016 and the winner of the Best Student Animated Film at the Montreal World Film Festival in 2015. There will be a free screening of The Bear Story on Oct.13 at Cinecenta as part of the Reel Careers in Film and Media event. (Submitted)

A film industry careers showcase event is set to roll at UVic Oct.13, with free public screenings of a compact collection of short films by University of Victoria alumni and other local filmmakers.

The Short Cuts screenings component is part of the second annual Reel Careers in Film and Media showcase, put on by Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission to inform the public about potential career opportunities.

Dozens of industry professionals will be on hand to share their knowledge at information tables, during panel discussions and through seminars from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Michele Pujol Room and Upper Lounge in UVic’s Student Union Building.

Highlights include panel discussions on how to get started in front the camera, how to make an independent feature and what it takes to work as a grip, set decorator, locations assistant or props master, among other disciplines.

The following films will be shown when Short Cuts screens three times at Cinecenta during Saturday’s industry event – at 11:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 1:45 p.m.Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission’s Sizzle Reel.

The Wishing Jar (animation) directed by Denver Jackson. A story told through the eyes of a young girl who journeys to a fallen star to wish for an escape from reality.

Drownings (drama) directed by Guochen Wang. A film that explores the concepts of existentialism and time in cinema.

‘Til Death (modern fairytale) directed by Connor Gaston. After losing his soulmate in a bicycling accident, a 10-year-old boy sets out on a journey to bring her back to life.

The Dive (documentary) directed by Ellery R. Lamm. Journalist Helen O’Neill recounts the time she dove in a submersible to explore the Titanic.

The Bear Story (animation) directed by Ellery R. Lamm. A tale of bears, farms, siblings and the expanse of one’s imagination.

The Cameraman (drama) directed by Connor Gaston. Francis must reconcile his relationship with his abusive father, who lives with Huntington’s Disease. His younger brother Ed records their dysfunctional lives with his Super 8 camera.

Admission is free.

For more information visit filmvictoria.com.