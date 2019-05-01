Captain Sulu lands in Victoria as May the fourth encroaches

George Takei enjoys high tea at Empress Hotel

As May the fourth approaches, Trekkie’s will be excited to learn that Captain Sulu a.k.a. George Takei landed in Victoria for a visit this past weekend.

A photo posted to Capital City Comic Con’s Facebook page shows the star enjoying tea and biscuits (and some bubbly) at Fairmont Empress’s high tea.

The actor, best known for his role in the Star Trek television series as Captain Hikaru Sulu, Takei is also a prominent director, author, and activist.

Takei has been in Vancouver filming the second season of the show The Terror, an anthology series currently set in the times of Japanese-American internment. He is a consultant on the series and was personally affected by the internment. Now 82, Takei and his family were interned in Arkansas and California.

The Terror premiers August 12, 2019.

