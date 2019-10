A bear has been spotted near Colquitz Middle and McKenzie Elementary schools. (File photo)

Greater Victoria School District SD61 has placed a ‘Hold & Secure’ on Colquitz Middle and McKenzie Elementary schools after a reported bear sighting in the neighborhood.

Parents and guardians are being asked to please pick their students up at the school. We will update this information as it comes.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.