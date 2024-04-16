Esquimalt fire arrives to heavy flames in apartment building blaze

Balcony rescue needed as 4 departments called for early Sunday fire

Four fire departments responded to a massive multi-residential building fire early Sunday morning.

Esquimalt fire was dispatched to a structure fire on Garrett Place on April 14 just before 2 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from a second story apartment, the department shared on social media.

Hose lines were quickly set up for an exterior knockdown before crews entered the building to fully extinguish the fire.

CFB fire crews were also called on for a balcony rescue and helped search the building for occupants.

Victoria and View Royal fire departments provided support, rapid intervention responder rescue, search and back up.

