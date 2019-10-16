Langford homeowner helps West Shore RCMP catch car thief

The homeowner grabbed the suspect until the police arrived moments later

A Langford homeowner helped West Shore RCMP catch a car thief along McCallum Road.

On Oct. 15, around 1:45 a.m., a West Shore RCMP officer spotted a stolen vehicle travelling along Millstream Road in Langford. The vehicle, a 1998 white Ford Escape, was reported stolen just a day earlier from Victoria.

READ MORE: Langford woman charged after allegedly racking up $10,000 in loans using stolen identity

The driver was drifting the vehicle dangerously on the road and there were no headlights on. Police attempted to pull the car over and the driver fled onto McCallum Road where they crashed into two parked vehicles located in the driveway of a home in the 600 block.

The homeowner came out to see what was going on and spotted the suspect trying to run away from the stolen vehicle. The homeowner grabbed the suspect until the police arrived moments later.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP bike unit patrols led to 65 arrest warrants, 77 criminal charges in one year

“The 24-year-old suspect is a Victoria resident who was arrested for possession of stolen property, flight from police and breach of undertaking,” says Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP Media Relations Officer.

“We are thankful for the homeowner’s assistance in this case, however, we do not recommend approaching or holding down a suspect as this can be dangerous and unpredictable.”

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.