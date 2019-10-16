West Shore RCMP arrest woman who withdrew $10,000 with stolen victim’s personal ID

A 32-year-old Langford woman has been arrested and charged with theft, fraud and impersonation after she withdrew $10,000 using a victim’s personal identification.

On Aug. 1, the West Shore RCMP received a report of theft from a parked vehicle. The victim told police their wallet had been stolen from their car while it was unlocked.

The next day, a suspect impersonating the victim took out loans from a money lending business for over $10,000. Additionally, the suspect allegedly changed the victim’s personal information through Equifax and Trans Union (companies that deal with credit scores).

n Sept. 24th, Crystal Bemister was arrested at her home by the West Shore RCMP Crime Reduction Unit after identifying her through video surveillance. Police found other reported stolen items, including a camera and identification from another victim.

Bemister was charged with one count of theft under $5000, one count of fraudulent use of a computer, three counts of fraud, and three counts of impersonation.

“Adopt a nightly routine of locking your car doors and check to make sure your home is secure before going to bed, ” says Cst. Nancy Saggar, Media Relations Officer West Shore RCMP.

“We get daily calls for service regarding theft from unlocked vehicles. This particular theft led to the complainant’s personal information being compromised. Please do not leave your valuables in your car.”

