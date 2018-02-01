(File)

Man breaks into Sidney home, refuses to leave

RCMP escort the intruder out and off to cells

A man refused to leave a home in Sidney early Wednesday morning and had to be escorted away by police.

Sidney North Saanich RCMP reported Thursday that officers were called to a home on Oakville Avenue, responding to a call that someone had broken into the residence. The caller told police they had no idea who the man was, but that he was refusing to leave.

Corporal Chris Manseau says officers attended and escorted the man off the property without incident.

He added there appears there was no altercation between the residents, who were home at the time, and the intruder. No one was injured.

All evidence and information on the incident has been forwarded by the RCMP to Crown Counsel for an assessment of criminal charges.


editor@peninsulanewsreview.com
