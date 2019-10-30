Royals edge Rockets 4-3 in a shootout

It was a nail-biting night to say the least, as the Victoria Royals edged the Rockets with a 4-3 win in a shootout last night.

The first period began in favour of the Royals when Gary Haden scored on a breakaway with just over eight minutes left. But the tides turned south for Victoria as Kelowna tied up the score five minutes after, ending the period with 1-1.

The second period began with two close shots from Jacob Herauf, but fans were left disappointed as the Rockets added another point five minutes in. The night seemed to wane on as Kelowna scored a third time, a four minutes after their previous goal.

The Royals ended the second period behind at 3-1 and chose to switch Brock Gould for Shane Farkas as goalie.

ALSO READ: Royals snuff Kamloops Blazers in 2-1 win

The third period began with a surge of energy as new recruit Will Warm scored his second goal under the Royals name, just two minutes in. But the match truly began when Kaid Oliver tied up the score at 3-3.

Neither team was able to score, as the third ended and overtime began. After the clock ran out, Victoria entered a shootout, the second time this season. With all eyes on Kaid Oliver, the forward scored on the Rockets, leading to a 4-3 win.

Victoria now holds a record of 2-0 in shootouts this season. Though this game turned in favour for the Royals, the Rockets will get a second chance to redeem themselves when they go head-to-head on Wednesday night, Oct. 30.

The puck drops at 7:05 p.m at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Select Your Tickets box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777, or online at www.selectyourtickets.com.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.