Thunderbirds shock Royals with 5-3 defeat

The Victoria Royals were defeated by the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-3 in a heated match on Saturday night in Kent, WA.

The first period began with a goal from Seattle’s Connor Roulette, just four minutes into the game. Minutes later, Goalie Brock Gould nabbed a save on net, but not before the Thunderbirds scored the second goal of the night right before the end of the first period. The first period ended 2-0.

READ MORE: Strong home opener for Victoria Royals with win against Prince George Cougars

In the second period, the boys ran back and forth until Royals’ Tarun Fizer snuck a goal in with just over five minutes left on the clock. Just as the clock ran down, Seattle scored another goal, leaving it at 3-1.

The third period began with Roulette scoring his second goal of the night just two minutes in, bringing the score to 4-1. Moments later, Royals’ Kaid Oliver attempted to score, but Thunderbirds’ Ross defended his net.

ALSO READ: Training camp ends, Victoria Royals face each other Thursday

Just under four minutes remaining in the third, newcomer Jacob Herauf scored his first point under the Royals name. With no time to spare, Victoria pulled their goalie looking to tie up the game. They were able to manifest another goal, this time from newcomer Gary Haden, also with his first goal as a Royal.

But hopes were cut short when Thunderbirds’ Roulette finished off the night with a hat trick while the Royal net was empty. This cuts the third-straight win the Royals were looking for.

The Royals play at home on Wednesday, October 9th when they face-off against the Everett Silvertips at 7:05 p.m. at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. Tickets can be purchased in person or online at www.selectyourtickets.com

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.