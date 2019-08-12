Following a recent incident that saw a buck put down in Esquimalt after it was shot with a crossbow bolt, residents are reminded that discharging weapons in an urban area is not only illegal, but puts people and pets at risk.

Attacks on deer illegal – and dangerous

Awareness is key to reducing collisions and conflicts

Earlier this month, police were called to Esquimalt with reports of a large buck suffering with a crossbow bolt in its hindquarters.

With the injury leaving the deer in distress, police put the animal down, but the incident raises serious concerns.

“This is concerning, of course for the deer, but also concerning if people are going around shooting deer while there are kids and other pets around,” police noted.

It’s not the first time similar instances have occurred – a series of attacks were widely reported in Saanich and some neighbouring communities between 2010 and 2012.

The message is clear, however: Not only do bylaws prohibit the discharge of weapons within city limits, but the hunting of urban deer is a chargeable offence under the Wildlife Act, notes Kristy Kilpatrick, from the Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society. “No matter how you feel about the deer in our communities, this is not an appropriate solution and puts humans and pets at risk.”

READ MORE: Deer in Esquimalt seen with crossbow bolt show through leg

Road safety matters, too

Not all risks posed to deer are as intentional as this incident, but most are avoidable. And the same precautions you take to avoid colliding with a startled deer will also go a long way to avoiding collisions with distracted children or startled pets, Kilpatrick says.

  • First, slow down in areas deer are known to frequent
  • Be alert to the road and roadside, scanning ahead
  • If you see one deer, slow down; they’re rarely alone, and others may follow or dart out
  • Remember that headlights will confuse deer and may cause them to freeze or startle
  • Young deer can act unpredictably and may not recognize vehicles as a threat

“Unless a deer is startled into your path by a dog, for example, or is very young, you should have time to stop, providing you’re driving safely and scanning ahead,” Kilpatrick says.

If a collision with a deer seems imminent:

Remove your foot from the accelerator and brake lightly, keeping the vehicle straight, and keeping a firm hold on the steering wheel. Do not swerve to try to miss the deer. Insurance adjusters say more car damage and personal injury is caused when drivers attempt to avoid colliding with a deer and instead strike guardrails or roll down grades.

If you do hit the deer:

If the deer is an adult and badly injured or unresponsive, pull over and call the police non-emergency line or BC Conservation Officer Service (1-877-952-7277). If it’s mobile but badly injured, tell them the location it was last seen, the direction it was headed, and details of the injury.

If it’s a fawn, it may have a chance to be rehabilitated with proper care – call BC SPCA Wild Arc (250-478-9453). If it’s a confirmed death, call the police non-emergency line or BC Conservation Officer Service to notify them about the body.

To learn more, visit uwss.ca

Comments are closed

Previous story
Get the training you need, when and where you want it!

Just Posted

Lack of doctors causing frustration for patients

One Sidney resident writes about his experiences trying to get care at local walk-in clinics

Flavour Trails a feast for the senses

Flavour Trails Festival runs Aug. 16 to 18 at locations throughout North Saanich

Esquimalt Lagoon washrooms get screened from view in Colwood

Screen is meant to prevent tipping of washrooms by wind or mischief, improve aesthetics

Corgi races added to Pet-A-Palooza in Esquimalt

Corgi races, wine tent and “Victoria’s Largest Adopt-A-Thon” added to event lineup

Victoria man arrested after barricading himself inside someone else’s home

Crisis negotiators use portable public address system to communicate with the man into the early morning hours

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Lyft to launch ride-hailing in Lower Mainland before end of year

B.C. government has set Sept. 3 as date that ride-hailing companies can apply to enter market

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Island SAR team finds hikers stranded in Strathcona Park at 4:30 a.m.

Hikers were lost in fog Friday night and missed junction on way to campsite

‘It’s not always a big, ugly mole’: B.C. doctor urges sunscreen, shade to prevent skin cancer

Almost 40% of adults don’t use sunscreen, according to Statistics Canada, increasing risks of melanoma

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.

West Nile Virus is a disease that can spread from infected corvid birds

Most Read