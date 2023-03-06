How one small idea grew into a major success story for this local islander

The grades are in and Ears to You is getting top marks from happy clients

Jeff and his Ears to You team bring their production right to your door, rolling out the red carpet to ensure you can hear the soundtrack to your life at any volume.

Jeff Campbell is a man who likes to solve problems, and when he came up with the idea for Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic, he was solving a problem that many people didn’t even know existed.

By creating a mobile hearing clinic that can travel to clients (rather than clients having to travel to a brick and mortar location) Jeff was making hearing tests more accessible to the populations who needed them the most: seniors.

The Ears to You mobile clinics now travel all over Vancouver Island and beyond to ensure everyone has easy access to hearing tests. When hearing tests come to you, it no longer matters where you live or what your personal barriers may be to travelling to a traditional hearing clinic.

A popular choice for hearing tests

Since opening Ears to You, Jeff’s business has really taken off and is growing more popular by the day. He now offers services on the Mainland and even in Alberta. Clients are singing his praises from Victoria to Calgary and everywhere they have visited in between.

Clients in Western Canada just can’t get enough of the big blue and green van and its compassionate team of hearing specialists.

Rave reviews

Ears to you continues to get rave reviews on Google from happy patients that are finally feeling heard when it comes to their hearing needs:

Barb, posting a few months ago, notes that, “I had hearing aids before but they never felt right and didn’t seem to do much. So I quit wearing them. Then I heard about Ears to You and Jeff… and decided to try again. I am so glad I did. The ability to use Bluetooth and to tailor my listening to the situation… is beyond cool. I highly recommend Jeff.”

Terry posted recently, “THANK YOU for bringing this service to our tiny community of Sayward! Stephanie is friendly, knowledgeable, and definitely knows her stuff. The hearing test was quick and painless. To learn that my hearing issues are ‘selective’ was a bonus.”

Patrick said recently, “I’ve had a chance to work with Jeff and the team at Ears To You. It’s clear their success is rooted in their passion for helping bring back the joy the sounds of life can bring!”

Taking the show on the road

Jeff and his team bring their production on the road — right to your door — and they know how to roll out the red carpet. After all, you are the star of your own show, and you should be able to hear the soundtrack at any volume — low or high.

Make your appointment today or find out more on the Ears to You website here. Call them at 250-619-5746 or email them at mobile.hearing@earstoyou.ca. Find them on Facebook here.

Ears to You covers Duncan, Ladysmith, Nanaimo, Parksville, Qualicum, Courtenay and Campbell River and all the surrounding communities on Vancouver Island from Port Hardy to Victoria!

