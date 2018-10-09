David Foster endorses Victoria mayoral candidate

Michael Geoghegan announces his candidacy for mayor of Victoria in the rose garden at the B.C. legislature, Wednesday. (Kristyn Anthony/News staff)

Victoria-born musician David Foster is endorsing a mayoral candidate for his hometown.

“I want to give you an important message and tell you: You need to vote Mike Geoghegan for mayor,” Foster said in a video shared on Geoghegan’s Twitter. “This guy is amazing. It’s good for you, it’s good for me, it’s good for the City of Victoria. I promise you he will not let you down.”

Truly honoured to have the endorsement of Victoria born and raised music 🎶 legend David Foster @officialdfoster David I won’t let you down #yyjpoli https://t.co/6gSnKzVxSB — Michael Geoghegan (@rhymeswreagan) October 8, 2018

Foster called the mayoral candidate hardworking, honest and dedicated. The video is less than a minute long and was originally posted on Mike Geoghegan’s YouTube account. There are only four videos on Geoghegan’s YouTube account — three of them are different versions of Foster’s endorsement, each in varying lengths.

Goeghegan announced he was running for Victoria mayor on Sept. 5. He has been a member of Langford’s planning and zoning committee for seven years, and was a ministerial assistant in Mike Harcourt’s NDP government.

