Last day for advance voting in Greater Victoria

Today is the final advance voting opportunity before the general municipal election on Saturday.
These municipal elections will be held to select officials for a four-year term.
Here is a list of Greater Victoria municipalities holding voting today:
City of Langford
Council chambers, 3rd floor, Langford City Hall, 877 Goldstream Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
City of Colwood
City of Colwood Municipal Hall, 3300 Wishart Road, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
District of Metchosin
Metchosin Municipal Hall, 4450 Happy Valley Road, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
District of Highlands
Community Hall, 729 Finlayson Arm Road and District office, 1980 Millstream Road from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Victoria
University of Victoria, Student Union Building from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Oak Bay
Oak Bay Municipal Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sidney
Sidney Municipal Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saanich
University of Victoria, Michele Pujol Room, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
North Saanich
North Saanich Municipal Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Central Saanich
Central Saanich Municipal Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sooke
Sooke Community Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Esquimalt
Esquimalt Municipal Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
People are reminded to bring two pieces of identification, one that contains a signature and one to idenify residence.
General voting day is Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
