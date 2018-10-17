Last day for advance voting in Greater Victoria

Today is the last day for advance voting on the West Shore. (File photo)

Today is the final advance voting opportunity before the general municipal election on Saturday.

These municipal elections will be held to select officials for a four-year term.

Here is a list of Greater Victoria municipalities holding voting today:

City of Langford

Council chambers, 3rd floor, Langford City Hall, 877 Goldstream Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

City of Colwood

City of Colwood Municipal Hall, 3300 Wishart Road, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

District of Metchosin

Metchosin Municipal Hall, 4450 Happy Valley Road, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

District of Highlands

Community Hall, 729 Finlayson Arm Road and District office, 1980 Millstream Road from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Victoria

University of Victoria, Student Union Building from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oak Bay

Oak Bay Municipal Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sidney

Sidney Municipal Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saanich

University of Victoria, Michele Pujol Room, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

North Saanich

North Saanich Municipal Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Central Saanich

Central Saanich Municipal Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sooke

Sooke Community Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Esquimalt

Esquimalt Municipal Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People are reminded to bring two pieces of identification, one that contains a signature and one to idenify residence.

General voting day is Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

