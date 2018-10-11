SD61 Facebook

Students challenge SD61 trustees at all-candidates meeting tonight

Topics on the agenda include public education and community relationships

Students will take the mic tonight as School District 61 school trustee hopefuls gather for an all-candidates meeting Thursday night at Victoria High School.

Hosted by the Greater Victoria Representative Advisory Council of Students, the panel discussion will broach public education and community-related topics so both attendees and the students can learn more about each candidates’ plans and ideas.

VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. legislature

RELATED: Advance voting in Saanich tops 1,500 on first day

Twelve trustee candidates have put their names forward to fill nine positions in SD61. For more information on who is running visit SD61.bc.ca.

The event is open to the public, but all the questions will come from students. The meeting kicks off at 7 p.m. in the Vic High auditorium (1260 Grant St.).

For those unable to attend, the event will be streamed live on the Greater Victoria School District’s Facebook page.

@kristyn_anthony
kristyn.anthony@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Advance voting in Saanich tops 1,500 on first day

Just Posted

Victoria teen suffers whiplash in school ‘bubble’ soccer game

Middle school students injured in teacher-student competition

District of Saanich tells mayor’s slate to stop flyer distribution

Saanich’s chief election officer says United for Slate brochure may confuse voters

Local charity benefits from Hallmark movie filming in Oak Bay

Fees from renting prominent Uplands home donated to Victoria Hospice

Students challenge SD61 trustees at all-candidates meeting tonight

Topics on the agenda include public education and community relationships

Sidney transforms for Hallmark Christmas film

Real snow on Sidney Pier provided by Satellite Fish Co.

Bieksa, Lights offer tributes for young B.C. man who died playing hockey

Gratitude, donations and tributes for Noah Trulsen pour in, including a song by Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa

Black Press to host extreme career fair in Victoria

The fair will run on Oct. 25 at the Bay Street Armoury

Kanye West, in ‘MAGA’ hat, delivers surreal Oval Office show

The rapper met with U.S. President Donald Trump

B.C. piano teacher facing 5 more sex-related charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin is facing 15 charges in total

Sedin twins’ numbers to be retired by Canucks next season

Their jerseys will hang in the rafters of Rogers Arena

Duncan man arrested for second time in two months for trafficking fentanyl and meth

Stolen property also recovered

Supreme Court rules feds have no duty to consult Indigenous groups when making laws

Law-making does not amount to Crown conduct that triggers the deeply entrenched duty to confer with Indigenous Peoples

Melania Trump says she might be ‘the most bullied person’

Her Be Best campaign is focusing on social media and online behaviour in part because of “what people are saying about me”

Alberta man gets more prison time for strangling wife

Allan Shyback is accused of strangling his wife and burying her body in the basement

Most Read