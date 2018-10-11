Students challenge SD61 trustees at all-candidates meeting tonight

Students will take the mic tonight as School District 61 school trustee hopefuls gather for an all-candidates meeting Thursday night at Victoria High School.

Hosted by the Greater Victoria Representative Advisory Council of Students, the panel discussion will broach public education and community-related topics so both attendees and the students can learn more about each candidates’ plans and ideas.

Twelve trustee candidates have put their names forward to fill nine positions in SD61. For more information on who is running visit SD61.bc.ca.

The event is open to the public, but all the questions will come from students. The meeting kicks off at 7 p.m. in the Vic High auditorium (1260 Grant St.).

For those unable to attend, the event will be streamed live on the Greater Victoria School District’s Facebook page.

