Victoria and Saanich voters elect to move ahead with amalgamation talks

Victoria and Saanich voters have chosen to move ahead with exploring amalgamation of the two cities.

Voters in Victoria voted 66.47 per cent in favour of the non-binding question: “Are you in favour of spending up to $250,000 for establishing a Citizens’ Assembly to explore the costs, benefits, and disadvantages of the amalgamation between the District of Saanich and the City of Victoria?”

Further amalgamation discussions also got the green light from voters in Saanich, where the yes side garnered 16,852 votes (56%), while 13,274 voters cast their ballots against moving forward with the amalgamation study.