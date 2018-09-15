Victoria mayoral candidate switches over to run for council

Sean Leitenberg says time on council would help him prepare to be mayor in the future

Sean Leitenberg has switched from running for mayor to running for council in the Oct. 20 municipal election. File contributed

Victoria’s HST rebate specialist Sean Leitenberg declared in June that he wanted to run for mayor. He was fourth on the list to do so, following incumbent Mayor Lisa Helps, Gary Beyer (who has since dropped out) and Rob Duncan.

As of Friday, however, Leitenberg has switched gears and instead decided to run for City Council.

In an emailed statement, Leitenberg said the decision came as a way to help voters with their decisions.

“After a lot of thought, I decided it was best to allow the voters of Victoria a clear choice. Stay with the incumbent, or choose a new mayor,” Leitenberg said. ” The mayor cast [sic] but one vote, but the mayor’s voice and hiring of City staff produces the personality of Victoria. Are we happy with our direction or not?”

Working on council would also help him attain his future goal of being mayor, he explained.

“Running for council will give me the experience I need to take the reigns in 2022 or earlier and give me the opportunity to continue to produce much needed housing in Victoria.”

Leitenberg said that on council he would still focus on affordable housing, and ensuring that local neighbourhoods are not over developed.

“I want to bring this to the table and make sure Victoria is fiscally responsible and that our infrastructure is maintained and new projects are completed on budget and on time,” he said.

