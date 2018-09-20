Victorians for Tranportation Choice survey Greater Victoria election candidates

Mayoral and council candidates from across Greater Victoria face 12 questions

A local group of green transportation advocates has come together as Victorians for Transportation Choice (VTC) and are giving Greater Victoria election candidates a questionnaire about their stance on transportation options.

VTC is compiled of six coalition members: the Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition, the Greater Victoria Place-making Network, the British Columbia Sustainable Energy Association, Walk on Victoria, Island Transformations Organization, and the Transit Alliance of Greater Victoria.

They are asking mayoral and council candidates from across Greater Victoria 12 questions, divided into four categories: general questions, walking questions, biking questions, transit questions and parking and place-making questions.

So far, 22 candidates have responded from Victoria, Sidney, Saanich, Oak Bay, North Saanich, Esquimalt, Colwood and Central Saanich.

The questionnaire gives city residents a chance to hear the answers to questions most people are wondering, like “do you support the completing the downtown AAA Bikeway grid on Wharf St, Humboldt St, and Vancouver St?” or “Would you support keeping the E&N railway as a railway and actively campaign for electrified passenger and freight services?”

So far interesting answers include Victoria council candidate, Anna King’s, who was asked on her opinion of the E&N railway

“The project would be extremely complex, but I think it would be a worthwhile option to explore as families move west due to affordability in Victoria.”

Or Esquimalt mayoral candidate John Roe’s view on what his highest priorites would be in the next for years to reduce total energy use and emissions from transportation.

“To get people out of 1 pearson [sic] cars free bus service, more bicycle lanes, slow down traffic, more well lit crosswalks.”

To see all the questions and responses, you can head to transportchoicevic.ca

