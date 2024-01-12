-46.9C at Puntzi Mountain the B.C. low, as extreme cold grips Chilcotin

Feels like -55C, some buses cancelled due to extreme weather in region

The coldest spot in B.C. Friday morning, Jan. 12, 2024 is Puntzi Mountain in the Chilcotin at -46.9, but it feels like -55C, according to Environment Canada.

Some school buses in the Chilcotin are not running due to mechanical issues and the extreme cold.

In Williams Lake the early morning temperature is -33C and buses are running.

SD27 trustees revamped the district’s transportation policy three years ago, including its cold weather procedures, removing the temperature of -32C at which buses stop running. Parents are urged to exercise their own discretion with regard to sending their child to school, said the district superintendent earlier this week.

Meanwhile in Quesnel, all bus runs are cancelled for Friday, Jan. 12 due to extreme weather conditions. Schools are open, and teachers will be in attendance at schools. SD28 notes where there is sufficient attendance, regular instruction will take place.

