RCMP issue public safety warning due to gang conflict in Kamloops

Police are releasing the names and images of two men who are believed to be targets

Following a series of shootings, linked to an organized crime conflict, Kamloops RCMP are warning residents about the increased risk to public safety.

The recent uptick in violence involves five shootings over four days, arson, and targeted criminal acts believed to be connected to the conflict, according to Supt. Jeff Pelley, Kamloops RCMP Detachment’s officer in charge.

Kamloops RCMP are now issuing the warning as investigators expect the violence to continue, those possibly connected to the conflict maintain their presence in the community.

Two men appear to be at the centre of the conflict, said Supt. Pelley.

“They have been warned about the risk to themselves, but recent events also lead us to be fearful for the safety of the public at large who may live or be near the men or their associates who are being targeted as a result of their criminal activities,” Supt. Pelley added. “Without going into detail due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, some of these incidents occurred in public venues and have included a misidentified target.”

In the interest of public safety, police are releasing the names and photos of the men and are asking the public to avoid them and their associates.

The two men are known as:

•Cameron Ronald Cole, 40

•Justin Christopher Hunt, 25

“We are issuing this public interest disclosure in an effort to stay ahead of the violence and encourage anyone with information that may be connected to reach out to police as soon as possible,” said TEU Sgt. Kevin McIntyre of the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.

The Targeted Enforcement Unit (TEU), Serious Crime Unit, General Investigations Support Team, Forensic Identification Services, Police Dog Services, and local officers are investigating along with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit-BC Uniform Gang Enforcement Team.

Police are asking the public to report any information about recent incidents of violence or suspicious activity by calling 911.

