1 dead after crane incident in Vancouver

Crane load fell onto under-construction building

One person has died after a load being lifted by a crane fell into an unfinished building in Vancouver on Wednesday (Feb. 21).

The incident, which is under investigation, happened at about 3 p.m. at the Oakridge Park construction site on Cambie Street between West 41st Avenue and West 45th Avenue.

Roughly 1,700 workers were evacuated from the site.

At the scene, damage to multiple storeys of the unfinished building could be seen.

In a statement that evening, Premier David Eby extended his and Labour Minister Harry Bains’ heartfelt condolences.

“Every worker deserves to return home safely at the end of the day and this incident is a stark reminder of the importance of workplace safety.”

The BC Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC are investigating the cause.

As of Wednesday evening, the name of the person who died was not publicly identified.