1 person dies after 2-vehicle collision on Vancouver Island highway

Road in Whiskey Creek closed to traffic in both directions for several hours

One person has died following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 4 in Whiskey Creek on Thursday morning (Feb. 15).

Emergency responders attended to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 4 and Carson Road at approximately 11:20 a.m.

A passenger from one of the vehicles died on scene, according to a news release by the Oceanside RCMP. The remaining vehicle occupants were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into the cause and any possible contributing factors of the collision is being led by Oceanside RCMP with the assistance of the RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (CARS).

At this time, investigators can only confirm the two passenger vehicles involved in the crash were travelling in opposite directions on Highway 4.

The Highway was closed off in both directions for several hours.

The identities of those involved in the crash are not being released as next of kin have yet to be notified.

If anyone witnessed this crash or has dash cam video and has not yet spoken with police, they are asked to contact the Oceanside RCMP at (250) 248-6111 quoting file number 2024-1400.

— NEWS Staff