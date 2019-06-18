A large crane hangs over a dig site for the McKenzie interchange project. The project is not $11 million over budget, bringing it’s costs from $85 million to $96 million. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

$11 million overdraw for McKenzie Interchange construction

The project has been delayed multiple times and is now estimating a budget of $96 million

The McKenzie Interchange project is $11 million over budget. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure confirmed that the revised approved budget for the project is now $96 million. This will increase the provincial contribution to the project.

READ ALSO: McKenzie interchange project sees delays

“The budget increase is attributed to design modifications to the centre pier due to variable rock conditions, additional environmental management, and schedule delays due to winter weather and efforts to lessen traffic and noise impacts,” says Danielle Pope, media relations representative for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

READ ALSO: McKenzie Interchange pump failure sends contaminated water into Colquitz River

The construction of the interchange will run into 2020 — long past the orignal end date of fall 2018. The project has faced many setbacks; in 2017, the ministry announced that the end date would be delayed until the summer of 2019. They blamed similar issues including weather problems as it slowed or halted their work.

