Hundreds of child care spaces will be available in Greater Victoria in the coming two years. (Unsplash)

Hundreds of child care spaces will be available in Greater Victoria in the coming two years. (Unsplash)

120 people on North Saanich daycare’s waitlist

Province says it will announce funding for new spaces in the spring

The owner of a North Saanich daycare says the Saanich Peninsula needs additional spaces in pointing to her own waiting list which has quadrupled.

“I have 120 people on my waitlist,” said Tracey McCullough, who owns Garden Child Care Centre, along with her husband. “Before COVID-19, I had about 30 people on my list.”

These figures confirm recent findings that North Saanich, along with the rest of the region, suffers from a chronic shortage of daycare space. McCullough’s comments come after the provincial government announced in early March that 340 new spaces will come available over the next two years.

The spaces will be available in Victoria (210 spaces), Sooke (62 spaces), and Tahsis (eight spaces) with North Saanich receiving 56 new spaces through the Tseycum Childcare Centre scheduled to open in December.

RELATED: Central Saanich needs at least more than 500 additional daycare spaces

RELATED: North Saanich among six communities facing ‘chronic shortage’ of daycare spaces

RELATED: New report finds ‘chronic’ shortage of daycare spaces across Greater Victoria

When asked when the region might expect additional spaces, the ministry of child and family development said the province will announce a new round of New Spaces Fund recipients in the spring of 2021.

The statement also said planning is underway for the next phase of the provincial childcare plan as the government works toward bringing what it describes as “affordable, quality child care” to more families.

“Budget 2021 will continue to support people, businesses and communities through the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare B.C. for a strong economic future,” it reads. “A total of 213 new, licensed child care spaces have been funded in North Saanich and the surrounding area since July 2018.”

RELATED:No Christmas miracle for North Saanich child care program

RELATED:Search for space continues as North Saanich child care program closes

RELATED:After-school program in North Saanich closes, leaves parents scrambling

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Where will the missing middle go in Oak Bay?
Next story
ICBC COVID rebate cheques delayed due to cyberattack

Just Posted

This walk-up, three-storey apartment building off Oak Bay Avenue in Victoria is the type of mid-density housing that is not actively being built in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Where will the missing middle go in Oak Bay?

People are chomping to get at a housing plan, says Coun. Andrew Appleton

A petition launched by a group of University of Victoria students calls for the renaming of Trutch Street. (Google Maps)
Online campaign to rename Victoria Street gets support of hundreds

UVic students say Trutch Street puts racist history on a pedestal

Transport Canada does not list Victoria International Airport as an internationally designated airport, but one official says the airport is not about to lose that designation. (Black Press Media File)
Victoria International Airport does not appear on list of international airports in Canada

Airport official says YYJ is not about to lose international designation

Kandace “Kandy” Musgrove died March 15 after a long battle with cancer. (Courtesy of Donnie Musgrove)
Esquimalt woman with terminal cancer dies a month after dream wedding

Kandace “Kandy” Musgrove, 39, died March 15 surrounded by family

Hundreds of child care spaces will be available in Greater Victoria in the coming two years. (Unsplash)
120 people on North Saanich daycare’s waitlist

Province says it will announce funding for new spaces in the spring

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

In June 2019 during the school year, a B.C. teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards a high school student with whom he later engaged in a sexual relationship. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher fired for sex with student days after high school graduation

It is unclear whether any criminal charges were laid against the teacher

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC COVID rebate cheques delayed due to cyberattack

No cheques have been sent out to date

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)
B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done on Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley

Most Read