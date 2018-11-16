(Black Press file photo)

$136M in transit funding coming to B.C.

The announcement was made at the BC Transit yard in Langford on Friday morning

The federal government announced that more than $136 million in joint funding will be coming to the province for five transit projects across B.C.

The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Patty Hadju, made the announcement at the BC Transit yard in Langford Friday morning.

The funding is to help BC Transit add new buses to its fleet, refurbish existing ones, introduce on-board cashless fare and GPS tracking technologies and build new transit shelters.

It will also go towards the purchase of generators for transit facilities in Whistler, Kamloops and Nanaimo so service can continue during power failures.

