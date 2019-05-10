Inman and Kingsway in Burnaby, where a 16-month-old boy was left in a hot car for several hours, and later died. (Google Maps)

Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

A 16-month-old boy has died after being left in a car for a number of hours in Burnaby.

Police said they responded to reports of a young child unconscious in a vehicle in the area of Inman Avenue and Kingsway, near Swangard Stadium, at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

BC Emergency Health Services said they’d received a call at 5:22 p.m., and took roughly four minutes to arrive on scene.

The boy was taken to hospital, but he did not survive.

Police said the child’s father was nearby and both parents are cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Temperatures reached 21 C in Burnaby that day.

READ MORE: Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

“We understand that there are going to be many questions around this incident, however we would ask that the public understand we are still in the early stages of our investigation,” Chief Supt. Deanne Burleigh said in a statement.

“We are still interviewing witnesses and are not at a point where any further information can be released.”

RCMP are expected to release more details this afternoon.

