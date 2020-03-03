The Victoria Police Department issued 27 distracted driving tickets in five hours on Monday. (VicPD Twitter)

$17,000-worth of distracted driving tickets lead a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for March 3

These Greater Victoria stories for March 3 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The Victoria Police Department issued nearly $17,000 worth of distracted driving tickets in just five hours. Police are focusing on keeping drivers ‘hands on the wheel and mind on the task.’ For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria police dogs helped arrest a man brandishing a knife and needle. One person was taken into custody after the Monday incident. For more information on this story, click here.

Guide gods in training helped University of Victoria students unwind between exams. For more information on this story, click here.

